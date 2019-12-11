Mary Louise Andrus

Mary Louise Andrus, 101, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 8, 2019, at Go Ye Village Health Center in Tahlequah, Okla.

She was born July 18, 1918, at Braham, Minn., to Edwin and Clara Roth. She grew up and graduated from high school in Mora, Minn. She graduated from nurse's training at Ethel Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1939 with a R.N. degree. She married Roger Joel Andrus on Dec. 6, 1939, in Phoenix, Ariz.. They moved to Arkansas in 1982. The couple lived in Siloam Springs from 1996-2006 and attended Covenant Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband and four half-siblings.

She is survived by her children, David Andrus and wife Cynthia of Siloam Springs, Anna Jones and husband Glen of Siloam Springs, Mary Stoy and husband Robert of Altanta, Ga., Michael Andrus and wife Jan of Wichita, Kan., and Joel Andrus and wife Donna of Indianola, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey 'Jeff' Emery

Jeffrey "Jeff" Emery, 61, of Colcord, Okla., died Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1958, in Lindsborg, Kan., to Richard Ray Emery and Marilyn "Kay" Janssen Emery. He was a truck driver for Allen Canning for many years and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed his garden and his horses. He had many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sisters, Kristin Stewart and husband Jeff of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Kerry Pruett and husband Peter of Summers, Ark.; and seven nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place at a later date.

James Michael 'Jim' Hayes

James Michael "Jim" Hayes, 82, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away in his home on November 29, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd E. Hayes and Mary B. Hayes; and siblings, Harold L. Hayes and Helen A. Williams.

Jim was born April 26, 1937, in Pierre, South Dakota. At a young age, his family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was active in sports and organizations while hunting, fishing, and hiking the Black Hills. He married his high school sweetheart LaVonne Charlton, his wife of 62 years. After graduating from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1959 with an Engineering degree, Jim accepted a position with General Electric Manufacturing Management Training Program. Over the next eight years, the family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio; Schenectady, New York; Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, eventually settling in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. While raising their four children, Jim worked as Plant Manager of Franklin Electric spending a year in Little Rock before moving to Fort Smith where he served as Plant Manager of Baldor Electric. Jim incorporated his professional knowledge into a management book entitled "There Must be a Message Here Someplace."

Over the years, Jim enjoyed the company of many dear friends and family golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, reading or simply sitting in the sunshine. He visited every state in the U.S. with the exception of Idaho and Oregon.

Jim is survived by wife, LaVonne Hayes of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother, Tom (Kathy) Hayes of Hudson, Wisconsin; children, Mike (Janette) Hayes of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Jeff (Lora) Hayes of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Julie (Mark) Fly of Nashville, Tennessee; and David (Angela) Hayes of Rockingham, Virginia; as well as 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitations with the family will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Narthex of First United Methodist Church, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901; Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or to First United Methodist Church, 325 East Twin Springs Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

PAID OBITUARY

John Raymond Moore

John Raymond Moore, 91, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Dixon, Ill., to John Robinson Moore and Harriett Emily Stoner Moore. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for many years as a telephone lineman, attended the Liberty Baptist Church, volunteered his time to radio stations and was a handyman who also volunteered his time and talents for various mission groups.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Bailey Moore; and a brother and a sister. He married Martha Ruth Phillips on April 20, 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Moore of the home; two sons, Andy Moore of Rock Falls, Ill., and Peter Moore of Loganville, Ga.; one daughter, Sarah Chrisner of Phenix City, Ala.; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place in Dixon, Ill.

Charles Edward Potter

Charles Edward Potter, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 4, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Delaware County, Okla., to Luther Howard Potter and Maxine Vern Still Potter. He lived and worked in this area as a painter and handyman. He attended Grace Bible Church.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

He is survived by two sons, Jason Young of Cassville, Mo., and Michael Young and wife Yvonne of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; a daughter, Charla Harris and husband James of Gentry, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and three brothers, James Potter, Kenneth Potter and Thomas Potter.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Bonnie Wagner

Bonnie Wagner, 82, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 6, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born June 5, 1937, in Picayune, Miss., to Andrew Smith and Thelma Chadwick Smith. She married Paul Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Regina.

Survivors include a brother, Huey Smith of Picayune.

No services are planned at this time.

