I get racked by this question every December: "What do you want for Christmas?"

If asked as a child, I would spend an hour describing in excruciating detail my wants. But as an adult with means, my answer is always: "Don't get me anything, I have plenty, thanks!"

I knew full well such an answer would do little to keep from receiving gifts of all sorts. Ties, gloves, jackets, flannel shirts, tools and, as always, the box of chocolate-covered cherries from Mom, are gratefully acknowledged each year. And I am grateful. I fully understand the need for Christmas giving by loved ones. Giving often does more for the giver than the given. I also ignore the pleas from those who tell me they want nothing for Christmas.

As children, it is only natural to want. Kids want all the time. They want toys, attention, candy, games and the next great thing that flashes across the television or computer screen. Already my 2-year-old granddaughter exclaims with "Ohh!" and "Wow!" as the commercials show the extravagant Barbie doll house or baby doll that poops in a diaper.

I find it rather sickening to see adults in commercials all aglow over the his-and-her trucks received on Christmas morning, or exchanging valuable jewelry while sitting in their million-dollar homes. In the real world, every day is Christmas for those who have wealth. The adrenaline rush from the accrual of material things quickly wears off if they have even a hint of social consciousness.

For those who struggle for a weekly paycheck, Christmas could be just another burden. What parent doesn't want to see their child happy and smiling on Christmas Day? We will gladly rack up credit card charges to make sure our children are happy.

I am not trying to be a Grinch. Giving is good. Making young children happy is good. Expectations of being given to by adults should be based on maturity and reason, and not be the central focus of one's holiday experience. Many years ago my wife, son, and I took gifts to a young single mother on Christmas Eve. She lived in a very poor area in an old trailer. The hugs and tears of gratitude were more than we expected. The experience opened my son's eyes to the plights of others; and made him more appreciative of his own circumstances.

I would venture to state that what most people want for Christmas is the gift of hope. The hope to have one day for their children to be happy. The hope that maybe things will be better from here on. The hope to have another Christmas with family. The hope that a giving spirit will continue after the season has passed.

What do I want for Christmas? Our area is blessed to have many who work diligently to give hope all year long. I want anyone who sees someone in need to find a person or organization that can help give them hope. I want all families, regardless of their economic situation, to be able to give their young kids a toy on Christmas Day. I want those who give on Christmas to give more than material goods. Hear the stories of those in need. Give them a chance to live with respect and decency. Lend an ear to listen, give them a step up, teach a lesson. More importantly, treat them as equals. Because, to paraphrase, 'there but for the grace of God, go us.'

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 12/11/2019