50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Chamber of Commerce 1969 President, Ted Shannon, and 1970 President, Walter Gray, made a joint announcement that Gov. Winthrop Rockefelller had accepted an invitation to be the principal speaker at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet.

In accepting the Chamber's invitation, the governor said, "It is my pleasure to accept and bring the principal address at your annual dinner, Siloam Springs has much to be proud of and I look forward to being with you."

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Farmington Cardinals were coming to town and Siloam Springs Panther head coach Dale Akins was expecting a fairly stiff challenge.

The Cardinals put a big line-up on the floor and they had been playing well.

But the dogfight Akins was expecting never materialized.

The Panthers' balanced offensive attack, with postmen Jamie Owens and Aaron Harrison dominating the inside, and Todd Simmons and David Crider hitting from the outside, executed to perfection from the start and staked Siloam Springs to leads of 18-11 after one quarter and 35-20 at the half.

The game never got any closer and the unbeaten Panthers cruised to an easy 69-44 victory, their eighth of the season.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs Board of Directors sent the 17 percent electric rate increase to its final reading after two residents shared concerns about it the previous week.

Directors voted 6-1 for the second reading of the rate increase, making way for its third and final reading Dec. 15.

James Fuller was the lone city director who voted against both the first and second readings.

The rate increase would go into effect Jan. 1, if approved.

