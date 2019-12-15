An article titled "Siloam schools receive B's, C's on report card," published in the Nov. 24 issue of Siloam Sunday incorrectly states that the Siloam Springs Intermediate School's Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) score fell slightly behind the state average. The intermediate school actually had a score of 73.12 compared to the state average of 70.16 for that grade level. The newspaper apologizes for the error.General News on 12/15/2019
