DaySpring Cards will team with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to present "A DaySpring Presentation" on Monday nights in December.

The Siloam Springs-based company that specializes in Christian greeting cards, specialty gift products and book publishing is a sister company of the cable network, according to a press release.

Each Monday evening, viewers can tune-in for a specially selected heartwarming holiday movie presented by DaySpring on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The inspirational stories featured in these movies reflect the positive values, joy and special meaning of Christmas that DaySpring fans can enjoy together with the whole family.

"We are excited about this partnership with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, our sister company within the Hallmark family," said Stephen Bos, VP of Marketing Strategy at DaySpring. "These thoughtfully selected Christmas favorites will provide a meaningful time for our combined audiences to connect and be inspired. DaySpring has been a trusted Christian brand for nearly 50 years, and now thanks to this new opportunity, our consumers will have a new way to reflect on the heart and motivation for the season."

The lineup for DaySpring Presents Miracles of Christmas Mondays:

• Monday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. CST A Godwink Christmas

• Monday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. CST A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

