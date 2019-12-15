Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DaySpring to present Hallmark movies this month Inspirational holiday favorites featured each Monday night by Staff Reports | December 15, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

DaySpring Cards will team with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries to present "A DaySpring Presentation" on Monday nights in December.

The Siloam Springs-based company that specializes in Christian greeting cards, specialty gift products and book publishing is a sister company of the cable network, according to a press release.

Each Monday evening, viewers can tune-in for a specially selected heartwarming holiday movie presented by DaySpring on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The inspirational stories featured in these movies reflect the positive values, joy and special meaning of Christmas that DaySpring fans can enjoy together with the whole family.

"We are excited about this partnership with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, our sister company within the Hallmark family," said Stephen Bos, VP of Marketing Strategy at DaySpring. "These thoughtfully selected Christmas favorites will provide a meaningful time for our combined audiences to connect and be inspired. DaySpring has been a trusted Christian brand for nearly 50 years, and now thanks to this new opportunity, our consumers will have a new way to reflect on the heart and motivation for the season."

The lineup for DaySpring Presents Miracles of Christmas Mondays:

• Monday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. CST A Godwink Christmas

• Monday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m. CST A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

General News on 12/15/2019

Print Headline: DaySpring to present Hallmark movies this month

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT