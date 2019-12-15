Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Luke Harper celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer Tuesday against Philander Smith at Bill George Arena. The Golden Eagles defeated the Panthers 80-60.

Former University of Arkansas All-American Todd Day has seen enough of the John Brown men's basketball team to believe that the undefeated Golden Eagles are for real.

No. 12-ranked JBU improved to 11-0 on the season Tuesday with its second win this season over Day's Philander Smith Panthers, 80-60, inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles also defeated the Panthers 71-52 on Nov. 11 in Little Rock.

"I mean they've got a great team," said Day, the former Razorback and NBA veteran who's in his second season as the Panthers head coach. "They shoot the ball very well, and they're good on defense. Anytime you can shoot the ball well and play good defense you always have a chance."

Day, a known marksmen at Arkansas and in the NBA, could only watch as the Golden Eagles hit seven of their first eight 3-pointers in the first half to spark a 25-8 run and take control of the ballgame.

Quintin Bailey started the 3-point bombing with a trey from the top of the key as JBU pulled ahead 9-6, and Densier Carnes hit three straight. Luke Harper hit another from the top of the circle for a 21-8 lead, and Adam Asgeirsson came off the bench and hit two more for a 31-14 lead.

"I think especially through the first half we got great shots," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "We got wide open shots. It doesn't mean we're going to hit seven of our first eight, but it was great to see Densier really get going and stroking it and believing in his shot there. Quintin knocking down one, we went to him a lot early, and it was great to see him doing some stuff with confidence in there."

The Golden Eagles, who are off to the best start in program history, led by as many as 19 points in the first half and 25 in the second half.

The Panthers (4-7) did cut the lead to 13 after forcing five turnovers in six JBU possessions, but the Golden Eagles were able to recover and regain control of the contest.

"We don't pick up well in transition so far this year," Day said. "John Brown is great in transition. They've taken advantage of it every time."

Philander Smith guard Dejalin Austin led all scorers with 26 points.

Carnes finished with 14 to lead JBU, while Harper had 13 and Bailey and Kiree Hutchings each chipped in 12.

The Golden Eagles finished 27 of 46 from the floor and 11 of 24 from behind the 3-point line. JBU knocked down 15 of 18 free throws.

The Golden Eagles held Philander Smith to 20 of 55 from the floor and 6 of 18 from long range.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday at Crowley's Ridge College for its final regular season game of the 2019 schedule.

The Golden Eagles will be off more than two weeks until Dec. 31 when they play an exhibition game at Missouri Southern State in Joplin.

"Gosh we get like a couple of weeks off," Beschta said. "That's a scary thing for any coach. The one nice thing is I haven't had to worry about that with probably at least the top five (starters). The other guys are going to have to understand how much they're going to have to put in over a break like this. ... Those five guys that are starters to understand what it takes because we've got to maintain the high level of conditioning as best we can. That's why I scheduled that Missouri Southern State game in there. It gives us an opportunity to go compete one more time."

JBU returns to Sooner Athletic Conference action at home Jan. 2 against Science and Arts (Okla.).

John Brown 80, Philander Smith 60

Philander Smith^23^37^--^60

John Brown^41^39^--^80

Philander Smith (4-7): Austin 26, Council 9, Martin 8, Browder 7, Hall 5, Johnson 3, Brown 2.

John Brown (11-0): Carnes 14, Harper 13, Bailey 12, Hutchings 12, Grabliauskas 9, Asgeirsson 8, Beckom 6, Perrier 2, Bayess 2, Obradovic 2.

