The Siloam Springs girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss Friday night, falling to tournament host Inola (Okla.) in the consolation bracket semifinals 45-37 in the Jerry Oquin Invitational.

The Lady Longhorns led 19-11 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. Inola remained ahead by six points 39-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Jael Harried led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Mia Hevener had 12, Sydney Moorman five, Quincy Efurd three and Reina Tiefel one.

Siloam Springs played in the seventh place game on Saturday morning. Results were not available at presstime.

Coweta, Okla. 66, Siloam Springs 34

Coweta jumped on the Lady Panthers for a big first quarter in Tuesday's opening game and rolled to a 32-point win.

The Lady Tigers led 22-5 after the first quarter and 40-11 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring Coweta 14-6 to pull within 46-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Sports on 12/15/2019