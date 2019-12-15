Sign in
Metz, Logan recognized by NAIA soccer n The JBU women’s soccer players were honored as NAIA All-American honorable mention. by JBU Sports Information | December 15, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Senior forward Anne Metz and junior keeper Caitlyn Logan of the John Brown University women's soccer team were recognized with honorable mention status as the NAIA released the 2019 All-America teams, the national office announced on Wednesday, Dec 11.

Metz, a native of Kilgore, Texas, earned the first national recognition of her career after leading the Golden Eagles in scoring during the 2019 campaign. She easily doubled her previous single-season career high five goals by scoring 10 markers, including a pair of game-winners over Concordia (Neb.) and Mid-America Christian (Okla.). Metz recorded her first-career hat trick in John Brown's lopsided victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State and racked up eight assists -- which was tied for the team lead and matched her previous single-season best mark. Her 28 points easily paced the squad and finished 10th overall in the Sooner Athletic.

The 5-foot-8 forward finished her career with 20 goals, 24 assists and 64 total points, notching five game-winning tallies.

Logan, meanwhile, returned to national recognition after securing a third-team selection in 2018. The product of Charlotte, N.C., tied her own single-season record with 12 clean sheets. The 5-foot-9 goalkeeper turned in a career year, posting single-season career bests in both goals-against average (0.61) and save percentage (0.81) and finished the 2019 season ranked eighth in the nation in goals allowed per contest. Logan posted a season-high 10 saves in John Brown's thrilling 1-0 victory at Science & Arts (Okla.) and didn't allow more than three goals in any of the 19 contests she appeared in.

Sports on 12/15/2019

Print Headline: Metz, Logan recognized by NAIA soccer

