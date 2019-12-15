Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ramay sweeps junior high basketball games by Staff Reports | December 15, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Fayetteville Ramay jumped out to a big lead and went on to a 41-24 victory over the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys basketball team on Thursday at Panther Arena.

Ramay led 17-5 after the first quarter and outscored Siloam Springs 12-0 in the second to take a 29-5 lead at halftime.

Ramay led 39-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs (1-4) with 10 points, while Mason Simmons had six, Silas Tugwell four, Reece Hardcastle three and Nolan Wills one.

Eighth-grade girls

Fayetteville Ramay defeated the Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls 49-23 in Fayetteville.

Ramay led 16-2 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. Ramay extended its lead to 36-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers (2-2) with nine points, while Lexi Masters had six, Addison Pilcher four and Ahnaka Buxton and Ellen Slater each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys saw their two-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 56-19 loss to Ramay.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (2-3) with eight points, while Jackson Still had five, Darian Caldwell four and Kimber Haggard two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated by Ramay 37-26 in Fayetteville.

Ramay led 18-6 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime. Ramay took a 34-17 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs (0-5) with nine points, while Aveary Speed had six, Reese Sutulovich and Ruth Hansen each with four, Emily Sears two and Bianey Quinonez one.

Up next

The Siloam Springs eighth- and ninth-grade teams host Harrison on Monday night

Sports on 12/15/2019

Print Headline: Ramay sweeps junior high basketball games

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT