Fayetteville Ramay jumped out to a big lead and went on to a 41-24 victory over the Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys basketball team on Thursday at Panther Arena.

Ramay led 17-5 after the first quarter and outscored Siloam Springs 12-0 in the second to take a 29-5 lead at halftime.

Ramay led 39-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Hawbaker led Siloam Springs (1-4) with 10 points, while Mason Simmons had six, Silas Tugwell four, Reece Hardcastle three and Nolan Wills one.

Eighth-grade girls

Fayetteville Ramay defeated the Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls 49-23 in Fayetteville.

Ramay led 16-2 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. Ramay extended its lead to 36-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers (2-2) with nine points, while Lexi Masters had six, Addison Pilcher four and Ahnaka Buxton and Ellen Slater each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys saw their two-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 56-19 loss to Ramay.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (2-3) with eight points, while Jackson Still had five, Darian Caldwell four and Kimber Haggard two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated by Ramay 37-26 in Fayetteville.

Ramay led 18-6 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime. Ramay took a 34-17 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs (0-5) with nine points, while Aveary Speed had six, Reese Sutulovich and Ruth Hansen each with four, Emily Sears two and Bianey Quinonez one.

Up next

The Siloam Springs eighth- and ninth-grade teams host Harrison on Monday night

Sports on 12/15/2019