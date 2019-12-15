Two registered sex offenders were arrested after an investigation by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Police arrested Edward Martinez, 26, on Dec. 5 and Cherie Bolton, 35, on Dec. 6 for failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, a Class C Felony, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Both were transported to the Benton County Jail, the report states.

Martinez is a Level 2 sex offender, according to the Arkansas Sex Offender Registry. Bolton is not listed in the Arkansas Sex Offender Registry, which only lists offenders from Level 2 through Level 4.

