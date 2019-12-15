The Siloam Springs boys won their third straight basketball game Thursday with a 74-64 victory against Pryor, Okla., in the winner's bracket semifinal of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The Panthers (5-1) led 20-10 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime.

Siloam Springs pulled ahead by 16 in the third quarter before heading into the fourth with a 43-33 lead.

The Panthers scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers.

"It turned into a circus in the fourth quarter and kids kept their composure," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "They showed some toughness again and made plays and got a 10-point win."

Evan Sauer led the Panthers with 22 points, while Landon Ward had 10 and Josh Stewart 13. Drew Vachon added eight for Siloam Springs, while Carter Winesburg and Thad Wright each scored four.

The Panthers advanced to the tournament championship game Friday night against Verdigris (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are back in action at home Tuesday against Farmington.

Siloam Springs 63, Coweta, Okla. 56 (OT)

Evan Sauer hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 second remaining to tie the game and send it into overtime. Drew Vachon then hit 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the extra period and Josh Stewart hit a big 3-pointer as the Panthers won their second straight overtime game in the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

Siloam Springs defeated Van Buren 67-63 in overtime at Clair Bates Arena in Van Buren in its previous game on Dec. 6.

Coweta led 17-9 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime. The Panthers rallied in the third quarter to take a 41-39 lead going into the fourth. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 16-9 in the overtime period.

Vachon finished nine of his 22 points in overtime to lead Siloam Springs, while Sauer had 16 and Landon Ward 14. Josh Stewart added five points, Jackson Ford four and Thad Wright two.

Sports on 12/15/2019