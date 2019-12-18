Christmas time is here, y'all
It's the time of the season to have a ball.
I'll follow an old habit passing out good cheer
And hope for the most in 2020 -- the coming new year
It's that time of the year to trim the Yule tree
None better with tax cuts than Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- you see
He heads into his fiscal budget session soon
His approval ratings are so high it makes GOP folks swoon
Sleigh bells ring, as leather slaps the horse's hide
Greg Leding and Lance Eads are settled into the state senate ride
Let's not forget Cecile Bledsoe and Jim Hendern too
Some say the state Senate divisions create quite a zoo.
On Christmas Eve let's hope its quiet as a mouse
Both Megan Godfrey and Charlene Fite did well in the House
Not forgetting Michelle Clowney and all her bills.
Denise Garner, too, filed lots of legislative ink.
David Whitaker and Clint Penzo hardly made a blink.
Others like Robin Lundstrum and Gayla McKenzie
Championed their causes for all to see
It's time to raise a glass of bubbly holiday cheer
For many are seeking a circuit judgeship, Hear Hear!
They gathered signatures from here and there
And a few are already campaigning -- I swear.
This is the season of the Heavenly firmament
We miss former Rep. Dan Douglas, who took retirement
We all remember the long-ago shepherd's shout of glory
Thanking our judges, Zimmerman, Beaumont, Taylor and Storey
In sports we call for peace and always good cheer
New Hog Coach Sam Pittman needs fans' patience not jeers
Coach Eric Mussellman's team is short, fast and looks to win
Only, if only, we can get back to March Madness again
Seated at the track table are sweets and pecan pie.
Coach Lance Harter's ladies won a SEC three-peat my, oh my.
Now other SEC teams quit talking all that smack.
Because winners are found in Razorback track.
Here comes the presents! Boxes and crates
Coach Mike Neighbors has the Lady Razorbacks playing great.
The Lady Hogs soccer team made the NCAA play
They will be back winning matches again, they say
Save a place at the table of holiday feast
For Coach Dave Van Horn's diamond men's feet
Now's time to ring the holiday bell
We know in baseball will do really, really swell
In any list like this -- I'll miss a few friends
Only next year can I include your name to make amends
To those whom I missed, they have only say "Whew!"
Until next year, Merry Christmas to you !
-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylontrice@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.Editorial on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: A noel poem in doggerel