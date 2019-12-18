Dec. 9

• Graciela Blackfox, 59, cited in connection with terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor-2nd degree, assault on family or household member-2nd degree/risk of physical injury.

• Jonathan Michael Ray Brown, 26 cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jennifer Nicole Lane, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

Dec. 10

• Matthew Christian Tanner, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Meggin Letha Landsberry, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Hunter Wesley Cyr Martin, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec 11.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs,27, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Ryan Lee Allen, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting, hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Dec. 12

• Krystle Mae Curry, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Susan Francis Bouyear, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 13

• Joshua Tyler Warren, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jody Lynne Webb, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Santiago Perez III, 38, arrested in connection with lewd or lascivious acts with a minor - Adair County Warrant.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Chad Ray Donohew, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 14

• Ceslie M. Moody, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x4, tampering with physical evidence.

• Devan Lee Hamby, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mary Ester Castro, 50, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Dec. 15

• Brenda Perez, 34, cited in connection with fleeing.

• Gregory Ryan Jones, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving left of center, when lighted lamps required.

• Jesse Lee Farris, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

•Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

