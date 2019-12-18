Isaac Jessen/Special to the Herald-Leader A competitor rounds a tight corner during the second annual Wango Tango mountain bike race hosted by Borderline Ozark Off Road Cyclists at City Lake on Saturday. Riders competed in the relay endurance race well after dark, until 8 p.m. The event attracted a crowd of competitors from as far away as Conway, according to organizer David VanSandt.
The second annual Wango Tango mountain bike race hosted by Borderline Ozark Off Road Cyclists at City Lake took place on Saturday. Riders competed in the relay endurance race well after dark, until 8 p.m. The event attracted a crowd of competitors from as far away as Conway, according to organizer David VanSandt.General News on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: City Lake hosts mountain bike race
