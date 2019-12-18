Students received new shoes, coats and groceries for their families during the annual Winter Sharefest on Saturday, organized by Bright Futures Siloam Springs.

A total of 282 students were served this year, representing an approximately 10 percent increase in participation from last year's event, according to Tiffany Hansen, director of the school initiative. In addition to shoes, coats and groceries, books were also given away and children had an opportunity to take a photo with Santa, she said.

"We have such great support from area businesses, churches and various groups to help meet the needs of the students in our district and it is really inspiring to watch it all come together and everyone contribute so generously," Hansen said. "The day of the event, it is always a highlight to see students excited to receive these items that will help them throughout the colder months."

Simmons Foods donated chicken for the grocery bags and school adopters groups also provided food items, Hansen said. Arvest Bank not only donated food items through the school adopters program but also provided a team of volunteers for the event, she said.

The Assembly church collected shoes for students and members also volunteered on the day of the sharefest, she said. Members of the Siloam Springs High School's baseball team helped set up the food beforehand and volunteered at the event along with school administrators and staff.

Cobb donated many coats for the event, as did a number of groups and individuals, Hansen said. Snappy Dry Cleaners cleans all of the gently used coats donated to Bright Futures, she said.

"This event really is a whole community supporting our students," Hansen said. "So many groups and individuals donated time and resources so we could successfully provide for students' needs and it truly is an event where our community all comes together."

Bright Futures Siloam Springs is an initiative within the Siloam Springs School District that streamlines school, community and business resources to meet the basic needs of students, often within 24 hours, according to the school's website. When students' basic needs are met, they can focus on being academically and socially successful in school, it states.

For more information or to help with student needs, visit the Bright Futures Siloam Springs Facebook page.

