Natasha Clayton, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, and Abbey Shields, MNSc, APRN, FNP-C, family practice providers, have joined Siloam Springs Family Medicine. Both are accepting new patients at their practice located inside Siloam Springs Medical Plaza at 3721 E. U.S. 412 Hwy. in Siloam Springs.

Natasha Clayton is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. She received her doctor of nursing practice (DNP) and her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas Eleanor Mann School of Nursing in Fayetteville. Clayton is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Abbey Shields is a certified family nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. She received her bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and her master of nursing science degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. Shields is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Specializing in comprehensive care for the whole family -- children, teens, adults and seniors -- Siloam Springs Family Medicine offers sick visits, well visits including physical exams, immunizations, and management of a broad range of chronic diseases including diabetes and heart disease. Services include pediatric and adult acute illness (colds, flu, viral illness) care; pediatric and adult health evaluations or screenings; flu shots and treatment of injuries such as lacerations, splinting, sprains and broken bones; chronic disease management; treatment of dermatologic conditions; asthma and COPD management; diabetes management; and coordination of care with specialists.

For more information, call 479-215-3035 or visit www.nw-physicians.com.

General News on 12/18/2019