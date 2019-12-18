Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Girl Scout Harper Mullin places a wreath on the grave of a veteran in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday after the American Legion Post 29 Christmas Honors ceremony. More than 875 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves in the cemetery.

More than 875 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at Oak Hill Ceremony during American Legion Post 29's second annual Christmas honors ceremony on Saturday.

The event included an address from guest speaker state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) and a solo performance of "Silent Night" by her sister, renowned opera singer Toni Maxine, who was visiting from Virginia.

Cub Scout Pack 232 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Girl Scouts led in the singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America." Members of the American Legion Honor Guard posted the colors and performed a rifle salute and honor guard posted the colors, performed a rifle salute and played "Taps."

After the ceremony, members of the American Legion and Auxiliary, local Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops, and the community placed the wreaths on headstones throughout the cemetery, which has graves of veterans dating back to the Civil War.

Community members also volunteered to help prepare the wreaths the night before, according to organizer Marie Wilbanks. For the second year in a row, Siloam Springs High School football team spent several hours fluffing the greenery on the wreaths and putting the ribbons in place, she said.

The local wreath program was inspired by Wreaths Across America, Wilbanks said. Last year, La-Z-Boy donated funds for the wreaths and the Auxiliary and Walmart donated money for ribbons and bows, she said. Walmart also contributed funds to replace the ribbons this year, she said.

Volunteers to help pick up the wreaths and flags on Jan. 4 and prepare them for storage would be appreciated, Wilbanks said.

