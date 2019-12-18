PARAGOULD -- Tied after halftime, the John Brown women's basketball team took a narrow five-point lead into the fourth before blowing the contest wide open, outscoring the Pioneers 25-7 over the final 10 minutes of play in a 76-53 victory over Crowley's Ridge on Saturday afternoon inside the Carter Activity Center.

In their last contest of the first semester, the Golden Eagles (4-7) erased a six-point deficit midway through the second quarter by halftime and rode a 71 percent shooting effort (10 of 14) in the fourth quarter to run away with the contest. Freshman Tarrah Stephens put up seven of her 12 points in the last period, while JBU forced the Pioneers (3-7) into four turnovers and a 2 of 12 mark from the field in the fourth stanza.

Senior Jordan Martin scored eight points in each half on a 6 of 13 shooting effort to lead all players with 16 points. She also added five assists and four rebounds as the Golden Eagles have now won two of its last three contests.

Junior Taylor Fergen added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists as Stephens contributed her 12 points and a game-high eight boards. Senior Sara Williams rounded out the four double-digit scorers for the visitors with 10 points and a game-best five helpers.

Four triples to start the contest opened up a 12-3 advantage for John Brown, but after taking a 17-8 lead on a Marta Matamala jumper with 3:50 left in the first, but the Pioneers responded with a 9-0 run to close out the quarter tied at 17 before extending the rally another six points to take a 23-17 lead. The run was finally capped at 15-0, spanning a 6:50 stretch that was ended by a Martin layup from Fergen. Triples from Jessica Goldman and Martin down the stretch tied the score at 34 at the break.

CRC opened the second half with a bucket and held the lead until back-to-back triples from Martin and senior Ally Teague returned the lead back to the visitors, 46-44, with 3:50 left in the third. After the Pioneers tied the game on the next possession, Fergen's offensive rebound and subsequent triple handed the final lead change to the Golden Eagles. Stephens' bucket down the stretch was the only score as the Pioneers went scoreless over the final 3:29 of the quarter.

It was all John Brown over the final 10 minutes as the Golden Eagles piled up 25 points from seven different players. JBU piled up a 9-of-18 mark behind the arc in the second half and finished the contest 16-of-40 (40 percent) from long range.

The visitors owned the glass to the tune of 48-25 as 19 offensive rebounds allowed the Golden Eagles to turn in another 19 points on second-chance opportunities.

Octavia Lowery hit 6-of-13 from the floor and stood as the only Pioneer in double-digit scoring, finishing the game with 15 points. Kaprise Annu and Nakeeva Brandon each chipped in with five boards in the loss for Crowley's Ridge, which dropped their third matchup in four contests.

John Brown will now rest over the Christmas break and return to action on Jan. 2 when the Golden Eagles welcome Science and Arts (Okla.) to Bill George Arena for a 6 p.m. tip. Admission is free for the New Year's opener.

