The Siloam Springs girls basketball team dropped their third straight game Saturday, losing to Stilwell, Okla., 47-32 in the seventh-place game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The Lady Panthers (3-5) trailed 14-12 after the first quarter but pulled within 24-23 at halftime.

Stilwell outscored Siloam Springs 13-2 in the third quarter to take a 37-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jael Harried led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Sydney Moorman scored eight. Alexsis Fortner, Hannah Riley and Cheyanne Pfeiffer each scored three, while Mia Hevener had two and Morgan Winesburg and Brooke Henderson each had one.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Bentonville West. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action at 4 p.m. Friday when it hosts Rogers Heritage at Panther Activity Center.

Sports on 12/18/2019