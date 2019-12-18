Robert Henry McCormick Jr.

Robert Henry McCormick Jr., 71, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sept. 22, 1948.

As a youth he played and coached Little League Baseball, was in the DeMolay Organization (youth group of the Masons), a Boy Scout, a football player at Springdale High School, and graduated from Siloam Springs.

After returning from his military service in the U.S. Army, he attended West Arkansas Community College of Fort Smith, Ark., and studied accounting. While attending college, he married Brenda G. Alford Mullins and together they had two children, Rebecca and Amelia. He started his career at Southwestern Bell in 1973.

In 1995, he married Sara J. Falkner and adopted her son Seth. After retiring from Southwestern Bell, he worked at the Eureka Springs Trolley Department until he retired again. After retirement, he and Sara traveled around the United States.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven McCormick.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; two daughters, Rebecca Herber and husband Mark of Berthoud, Colo., and Amelia Mabry and husband Spencer of Berryville, Ark.; and a son, Seth McCormick and wife Casey of Russellville, Ark.; six grandchildren; a brother, Louis McCormick and wife Debbie of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and a sister-in-law, Diana McCormick of Jacksonville, Fla.

Interment services were Dec. 16, 2019, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Memorial donations may be made to Ozark Mountain Veterans, P.O. Box 291, Berryville, AR 72616.

An online guest book is available at nelsonfuneral.com.

Nelson Funeral Service of Eureka Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Wylma Lee Rogers

Wylma Lee Rogers, 93, most recently of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.

She was born near Elgin, Okla., on July 5, 1926, to Ethel Agnes (Perry) and Aubrey Waggoner. After she graduated from Elgin High School, she moved to Oklahoma City to work for Bell Telephone Company. She married Omer Rogers in 1947, and, due to his work in the geophysical industry, they lived in numerous locations in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and western Canada. In 1967, they returned to Lafayette, La., where Omer died in 1977. She remained in Lafayette until 2008, when she moved to Siloam Springs to be closer to family.

She was an accomplished seamstress and a maker of mouth-watering chocolate pies, and she loved to play Scrabble, feed birds and tend gardens.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Martin and husband Kenneth of Knoxville, Tenn., James Omer Rogers and wife Wendy of Thibodaux, La., and Bonita Holroyd and husband Roger of Fort Smith, Ark.; a sister, Geneive Leverett of Lawton, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at McLoud Riverside Cemetery in McLoud, Okla.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Village, 7811 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903; East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 12/18/2019