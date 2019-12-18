ON TAP

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs 9th^5 p.m.

December 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(Exhibition)

John Brown men at Missouri Southern State^5:30 p.m.

January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Science and Arts at JBU women^6 p.m.

Science and Arts at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

January 3

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Providence Academy vs. Prairie Grove^4 p.m.

Springdale vs. Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Springdale vs. Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.

Claremore vs. Siloam Springs^8:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

January 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Mid-America Christian^2 p.m.

JBU men at Mid-America Christian^3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Girls consolation final^4 p.m.

Girls winners final^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Boys consolation final^5:30 p.m.

Boys winners final^8:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

