ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone 479-202-9255, FAX 479-202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs 9th^5 p.m.
December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(Exhibition)
John Brown men at Missouri Southern State^5:30 p.m.
January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Science and Arts at JBU women^6 p.m.
Science and Arts at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
January 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs Holiday Classic
Providence Academy vs. Prairie Grove^4 p.m.
Springdale vs. Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs Holiday Classic
Springdale vs. Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Claremore vs. Siloam Springs^8:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
January 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Mid-America Christian^2 p.m.
JBU men at Mid-America Christian^3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs Holiday Classic
Girls consolation final^4 p.m.
Girls winners final^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs Holiday Classic
Boys consolation final^5:30 p.m.
Boys winners final^8:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call 479-202-9255. To fax, dial 479-202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.Sports on 12/18/2019
Print Headline: On Tap