Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
On Tap December 18, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone 479-202-9255, FAX 479-202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs 9th^5 p.m.

December 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(Exhibition)

John Brown men at Missouri Southern State^5:30 p.m.

January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Science and Arts at JBU women^6 p.m.

Science and Arts at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

January 3

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Providence Academy vs. Prairie Grove^4 p.m.

Springdale vs. Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Springdale vs. Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.

Claremore vs. Siloam Springs^8:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

January 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Mid-America Christian^2 p.m.

JBU men at Mid-America Christian^3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Girls consolation final^4 p.m.

Girls winners final^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Boys consolation final^5:30 p.m.

Boys winners final^8:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge Tournament^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call 479-202-9255. To fax, dial 479-202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Sports on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: On Tap

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT