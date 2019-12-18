Sign in
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit library December 18, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Children of all ages look on as Mrs. Claus reads &quot;The Night Before Christmas&quot; and Santa Claus shows pictures Saturday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Community on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit library

