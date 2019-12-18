Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Children of all ages look on as Mrs. Claus reads "The Night Before Christmas" and Santa Claus shows pictures Saturday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.
Children of all ages look on as Mrs. Claus reads "The Night Before Christmas" and Santa Claus shows pictures Saturday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.
Print Headline: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit library
