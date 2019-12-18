Julie Chandler/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs cheerleading team poses for a photograph after winning first place at a competition at Fayetteville High School on Dec. 7. The cheerleading team will travel to Hot Springs on Friday for the state cheer competition on Saturday.

The Siloam Springs cheerleading team is going to take its shot at the state championship on Saturday.

The SSHS competitive cheerleading team, which finished as state runner-up in the 4A-6A division in 2018, is excited for the chance to try and win this year's title.

"I am so very proud of this team and the time and effort that has been put into perfecting our state routine," said head cheer coach Jackie Clement.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to compete at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hot Springs Convention Center, the site of last year's championships.

Clement said the competition team has had to weather some injuries this year and adjust practice schedules to accommodate athletes participating in a wide range of sports.

"We share athletes with football, volleyball, soccer and basketball," she said. "We are usually practicing from 7 to 9:30 at night in order to have all of our athletes at practice and to not conflict with the other sports."

One such athlete is senior football player Esquin Bocanegra, who is competing in his first season in cheer.

"This is my first year to be a part of the cheer team," Bocanegra said. "I have always played football. It has been a good first year in cheer and I have learned so much. I think our chances at state are very good and we have spent many hours in the gym to practice for state. #doit4state."

Siloam Springs has had three first place finishes and one second place finish in regional competitions leading up to the state meet. The Panthers took first place at meets at Rogers Heritage, Gentry and Fayetteville and second at Bentonville this past weekend.

The success has had an impact on the cheerleaders as well.

"The team is confident and we have been working hard for a chance to win state," said senior Trinity Bagley. "From all of the hard work we have put in, this should be our year!

Said Emma Hulbert: "Our team is confident and ready to compete at state. We have practiced everyday and are prepared to perform our best routine ever at state."

Clement added that the team has received a lot of support from students, teachers and administration.

"The team would like to thank everyone for their support and Go Panthers, Take State!" Clement said.

Sports on 12/18/2019