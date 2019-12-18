The Siloam Springs Police Department will take part in the national campaign, 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,' during the holiday season.

The campaign is designed to remove impaired drivers from local streets and roads along with state and federal highways, according to a press release. The program will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and continues through Jan. 1.

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' was started by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA).

The NHTSA reported that 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes during 2017 which equates to one person killed every 48 minutes. On average 10,000 people were killed in drunk-driving accidents each year from 2013 to 2017. During December of 2017, 885 people were killed across the country in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver, the release states.

NHTSA statistics from 2017 also indicated that motorcycle riders involved in a fatal crash had higher percentages of alcohol impairment compared to other motor vehicle drivers. Nearly one in five children (14 and younger) killed in traffic accidents were killed in drunk-driving crashes and 54 % of the time it was the child's own driver who was drunk.

The Siloam Springs Police Department offers the following tips for a safe holiday season:

• If you plan on drinking do not drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before you get in the vehicle. Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for drunk driving or worse risk injury or death to someone by causing a crash.

• If you have been drinking, call a sober family member or friend, or use a taxi, or public transportation to get to your destination safely.

