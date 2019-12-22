Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Jackson Ford goes up for a layup as Farmington's Carson Simmons and Devonte Donavan look on Tuesday in the Panthers' 53-40 win against the Cardinals.

Mountain Home's plan worked to near perfection Friday night against Siloam Springs.

The Bombers came out hot offensively and grabbed an early lead and, by holding the ball, were able to force the Panthers to come out of their 3-2 zone defense.

That disruption had its effect on the Panthers, who were never able to recover as Mountain Home made the long trip home with a 49-33 victory.

Mountain Home coach Josh Fulcher said it wasn't a sure thing that the Bombers would utilize that strategy going into Friday night's game.

"But I told them, don't be surprised if we tuck it just to get them out of their 3-2," Fulcher said. "Tim (Stewart) does a great job. It's a great defense. They've been running it for several years."

Wyatt Gilbert knocked down his opening shot of the game and Mat Jones and Jake McGehee added early 3-pointers as the Bombers (4-4) rolled out to an 8-0 lead and forced a Siloam Springs timeout.

The Panthers were able to pull within two points twice in the second quarter, but the Bombers finished the first half on an 8-0 run to go up 23-13 at halftime.

Gilbert knocked down a pair of jump shots in that stretch and McGehee added another 3-pointer.

Siloam Springs was able to get the lead down to eight twice in the third quarter, but by the end the Bombers were up 12 heading into the fourth.

The Panthers tried to turn up the defense pressure in the second half, but the Bombers were able to navigate the press and remained ahead by double digits the entire fourth quarter.

"We were never able to run the zone," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "I told the boys, if Mountain Home had a blue print for the game, that was it. We needed obviously to hit some shots and make some plays, but they're very well coached. Gilbert and Jones are talented and savvy and they played ahead of us as far as the pressure the entire game. We were never able to flip that."

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Panthers (7-2), who won the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., last week and then beat Farmington on Tuesday.

"They've got a fantastic team," Fulcher said. "They probably didn't play their best game, so that was fortunate for us. Again just got a lot of respect for Tim and the job he does. Tonight for whatever reasons we were just the better team."

Gilbert led the Bombers with 16 points, while Jones had 13 and McGehee 10.

The Panthers' frustrations on defensive side of the ball may have had some carryover affect on offense.

Siloam Springs missed multiple layups and only had a pair of 3-pointers fall, both by Josh Stewart, who led the Panthers with 12 points. Evan Sauer finished with 10.

"We got good looks and we got layups and threes," Tim Stewart. "They didn't go in tonight, but that plays into our thought process and the mental side of the game. So I'm sure it did play into that. I don't think it did at first, but that's pressure and adversity. It affects high school kids and tonight we weren't able to come out of it."

The Panthers are now off until they host the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic, beginning Friday, Jan. 3

Mountain Home 49, Siloam Springs 33

Mountain Home^10^13^10^16^--^49

Siloam Springs^6^9^8^12^--^33

Mountain Home (4-4): Gilber 16, Jones 13, McGehee 10, Harris 4, Sorrell 4, Crawford 2.

Siloam Springs (7-2): Stewart 12, Sauer 10, Vachon 5, Ward 4, Wright 2.

Siloam Springs 53, Farmington 40

On the heels of a tournament championship last week in Inola, Okla., Siloam Springs' boys didn't have the same zip and spark they've shown lately in Tuesday night's nonconference game against Farmington.

Still, the Panthers found some juice midway through the third quarter to turn a five-point Cardinals lead into a 53-40 victory inside the Panther Activity Center.

It was Siloam Springs' fifth straight win since losing at Rogers High 62-33 on Dec. 3.

"Coming off the big championship week, there could be some fatigue there still," Panthers coach Tim Stewart said. "It's finals week; it's Christmas break -- all this stuff. Bottom line is when the ball goes up we have to compete, and we didn't do that to our best tonight, so we're going to learn from it. Fortunately, and to our kids' credit, they were able to turn the tide and find a way to make it happen tonight, so that's good."

Farmington led 30-25 midway through the third after Logan Burch hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The Cardinals then turned the ball over two straight times, and Siloam Springs took advantage with Landon Ward hitting four straight free throws in two consecutive possessions to pull within 30-29.

Siloam Springs (7-1) then got a shot in the arm when Josh Stewart and Evan Sauer scored a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays on back-to-back possessions to take a 35-31 lead. The Panthers carried a 37-34 lead into the third quarter and got up seven before spreading the ball out and making the Cardinals chase the ball.

"We felt like half way through the third quarter we got a little momentum and started playing with a little more passion and energy and effort," Tim Stewart said. "It never broke loose, but we were strong down the stretch with the ball and hit free throws."

Farmington (4-4), meanwhile, went cold offensively, only scoring six points in the fourth quarter.

"We have all the characteristics of a young team," Farmington coach Beau Thompson said. "You know, we play three sophomores all the time. We're just having a hard time scoring right now. ... Like I said we're just struggling to find our way right now."

Logan Landwehr and Austin Shelley each scored 12 points to lead Farmington, while Burch had 11. The loss was Farmington's third straight.

"We've had some really good wins," Thompson said. "We beat some teams we probably shouldn't have like Bentonville and Van Buren. We lost a few games at home that I thought we should have won. I thought this was going to be a good test for us. We haven't been on the road much. Give Siloam credit. They played better than us in the third and fourth quarter."

Sauer and Ward each had 13 to lead the Panthers. Thad Wright chipped in 11 points for Siloam Springs with Josh Stewart scoring 10.

Siloam Springs 53, Farmington 40

Farmington^10^13^11^6^--^40

Siloam Springs^13^9^15^16^--^53

Farmington (4-4): Landwehr 12, Shelley 12, Burch 11, Donavan 3, Simmons 2.

Siloam Springs (7-1): Sauer 13, Ward 13, Wright 11, Stewart 10, Ford 4, Vachon 2.

Sports on 12/22/2019