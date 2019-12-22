For those looking for some relaxation and laughter after the Christmas rush, Siloam Springs Center for the Arts is presenting a dinner theater comedy on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a performance of "Christmas Ain't Over Yet in the Little Town of Christmas," by Pat Cook along with dinner at 28 Springs. Tickets are $28 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling 479-200-4678.

The Christmas comedy is divided into six skits set in the rural south, according to Dick Bolen, director and SSCA board member. The show features local actors and musicians, he said.

During the show, the audience will meet some elves who are short in stature and long on laughter, and receive some candid advice from Mrs. Claus. They will hear from a little girl with an attitude, an annoyed Santa and a used car salesman; learn about reindeer problems; and get some wacky advice from a used car salesman.

"It's designed for people to come in a few days after all the stress of the holidays and relax and have a good time and some laughs," Bolen said.

SSCA is also hosting a free year in review from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The event will include entertainment, snacks and a chance to visit about the future of the arts in Siloam Springs, according to the organization's website.

SSCA was established in August of 2018 to add unique opportunities for community members to view and participate in the arts through gallery displays, theater productions, presentations and classes. For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.ssartcenter.org.

General News on 12/22/2019