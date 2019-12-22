The city of Siloam Springs modified the trash and recycling schedule for the Christmas and New Years holidays.

The transfer station will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec 25, for the Christmas holiday, according to the city website. Trash and recycling will not run on Wednesday but will be delayed one day. Thursday's route will run on Friday, the site states.

The Transfer Station will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day. Trash and recycling routes will not run on the holiday. Wednesday's route will be delayed until Thursday, Jan. 2, and Thursday's route will run on Friday, Jan. 3, the website states.

General News on 12/22/2019