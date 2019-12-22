Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The city board shows off their Christmas apparel during the last meeting of the year. Pictured are Phillip Patterson, city administrator (left); Brad Burns, Ward 2; Marla Sappington, Ward 3; Lesa Rissler, Ward 4; John Mark Turner, mayor; Bob Coleman, at large; Carol Smiley, at large; Reid Carroll, at large; Don Clark, community development director.

The Siloam Springs city board of directors discussed the importance of encouraging residents to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census during their last meeting of 2019.

The federal census is important to Siloam Springs because the city is eligible for $81 per person each year in state turnback funds, according Don Clark, city community development director. If people are counted accurately it could also help Siloam Springs be eligible for state grants, he said.

Turnback funds consist of monies that are apportioned to cities from highway revenues. The monies are distributed to cities on a basis of the population that was recorded in the last census, according to the 2017 Municipal Finance and Budgeting Workshop conducted by the Arkansas Municipal League.

The census will be conducted by employees hired by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Clark told board members the city has a three-pronged approach to encouraging participation in the census, focusing on education, promotion and motivation.

The first portion involves letting people know that the census is coming up and educating them about the importance of participating. Clark said this may be done through social media posts as well as discussions about privacy. The education phase will run from now until Feb. 1, he said.

Promotion starts on Feb. 1 and runs through April 1, Clark said. This phase tells people that questions are available to answer and encourages them to complete their portion of the census as soon as possible, he said.

The last portion, which begins on April 1, involves motivating people to complete the survey. During this phase the city will promote getting the census done and helping those who have trouble completing the census online.

Clark said the city's goal is to have as many people as possible complete the census online. He added that the city will have two kiosks set up for people to complete the census located at the city administration building and the community development building. Computers in the library will also have an icon that people can click on to complete the census, he said.

The city will put together a complete count committee, according to Clark. He said this committee will be made up of trusted voices within the community such as pastors, people who have helped others in a shelter or other voices that are not city officials. This committee will encourage people to participate in the census, help with anxiety concerning the event and help work with the vulnerable members of the population.

Clark said a lack of proficiency in English does not disqualify a person from participating in the census. The phone number for the census will offer the information in 13 different languages and the city itself will focus on three languages -- English, Marshallese and Spanish.

By April 1, or Census Day, everyone should have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 census, Clark said. Once the invitation has been received, people will be able to participate online, by phone or by mail.

"When you respond to the census, you tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020," Clark said.

Clark said during the month of April, census takers or enumerators, will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people who live in nursing homes and others who live among large groups of people. He added that census takers will begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.

Clark said in May of 2020 enumerators will visit homes that have not responded to the census so everyone will be counted. He added that in December of 2020, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and U.S. Congress as required by law.

Other business discussed during the board meeting included:

• Phillip Stokes, the city's electrical director, presented a report on net metering.

• Ordinance #19-27 relating to drive-through uses was placed on its second reading.

• Ordinance #19-28 rezoning the 2500 block of South Waukesha Road was placed on its second reading.

• Steve Gorszcyk, public works director, presented the street improvement report to the board.

• Stokes also presented the electrical underground plan review to the board.

