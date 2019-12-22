Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cpl. Mike Efram (left), shops with Tasha Bartlett and her three children during the Cops and Kids program.

Siloam Springs Police Officers took children and their families shopping for the holidays during their annual Cops and Kids event on Thursday.

The Cops and Kids program allows police officers take kids and their families shopping for the holidays for items the child needs and wants. The program is a collaboration between the police department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #68, according to DeAndra Strickland, community relations officer for the police department and a member of Lodge #68. The event began in 2001 and was started by Captain Scott Miller in order to help the community see police officers in a more positive light.

This year the program helped 16 children from six different families, Strickland said. Each child was given $150 to spend with the stipulation that $75 be spent on what the child needs, such as shoes, diapers and clothing, Strickland said. The rest could be spent on what the child wanted, she said.

"I think it's an amazing program. It feels real good to give back to the community in a positive way," Strickland said. "To be able to do this with them because of the amazing community that we have and how generous they are and how giving they are is really just a blessing."

The event began at 6:30 p.m. in the garden center at the Walmart Super Center on U.S. Highway 412. Families had an hour to shop for what they needed and wanted, Strickland said. Nine different officers took the families shopping.

"It's nice because it helps people that need stuff for Christmas," said Tasha Bartlett, a mother who was shopping with her two boys, her husband and Officer Zac Ware.

After the families were finished shopping, everyone went back to the police department where Santa was waiting to spend time with the children. Santa answered the questions of several young kids, spoke about the true meaning of Christmas and posed for pictures with the youngsters.

After the visit with Santa, each family received a $50 Walmart gift card and a free Christmas dinner from Harps, Strickland said.

The officers who participated this year included:

• Interim Chief Geoff Lewis

• Capt. Scott Miller

• Cpl. Mike Efram

• Cpl. Jeff Bland and his wife Leslie

• Officer Nate VanPapeghem and his wife Kim

• Officer Michael Crisler, his wife Aimee and his children Mikah and Harley

• Officer Frank Henry

• Officer Zac Ware

• Officer James Cooley.

