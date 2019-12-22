Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Freshmen pick up second victory of the year by Staff Reports | December 22, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up their second win of the season Friday with a 36-28 win over Mountain Home inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (2-3) led 16-4 after the first quarter, but Mountain Home rallied to pull within 20-16 at halftime. The Panthers extended their elad to 27-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 13 points, while Nate Vachon had 11, including three 3-pointers. Malachi Watkins added five points, while Levi Fox scored three, Connor Clayton two and Wilson Cunningham and Cam Blackfox each with one.

Colby Lockhart led Mountain Home with 12 points, while Mason Walker had six, Reece Dueker and James Douglas each with four and Cody Lance two.

Both Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams are back in action Jan. 2-4 at the Pea Ridge Tournament.

Sports on 12/22/2019

Print Headline: Freshmen pick up second victory of the year

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT