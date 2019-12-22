The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up their second win of the season Friday with a 36-28 win over Mountain Home inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (2-3) led 16-4 after the first quarter, but Mountain Home rallied to pull within 20-16 at halftime. The Panthers extended their elad to 27-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 13 points, while Nate Vachon had 11, including three 3-pointers. Malachi Watkins added five points, while Levi Fox scored three, Connor Clayton two and Wilson Cunningham and Cam Blackfox each with one.

Colby Lockhart led Mountain Home with 12 points, while Mason Walker had six, Reece Dueker and James Douglas each with four and Cody Lance two.

Both Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams are back in action Jan. 2-4 at the Pea Ridge Tournament.

Sports on 12/22/2019