Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A driver lost control because of a medical emergency and drove through the parking lot of the Phillips 66 at the intersection of North Mount Olive Street and Cheri Whitlock Drive before crashing through the fence behind a nearby home and into a tree, according to Captain Derick Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Kirby Blair, 60, was driving westbound on Cheri Whitlock Drive when the accident occured. Blair did not recieve any citations for the accident and Spicer said he could not comment on Blair's condition. A juvenile who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the driver and three passengers were taken to the Siloam Spring Regional Medical Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A driver lost control because of a medical emergency and drove through the parking lot of the Phillips 66 at the intersection of North Mount Olive Street and Cheri Whitlock Drive before crashing through the fence behind a nearby home and into a tree, according to Captain Derick Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Kirby Blair, 60, was driving westbound on Cheri Whitlock Drive when the accident occured. Blair did not recieve any citations for the accident and Spicer said he could not comment on Blair's condition. A juvenile who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the driver and three passengers were taken to the Siloam Spring Regional Medical Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A driver lost control because of a medical emergency and drove through the parking lot of the Phillips 66 at the intersection of North Mount Olive Street and Cheri Whitlock Drive before crashing through the fence behind a nearby home and into a tree, according to Captain Derick Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Kirby Blair, 60, was driving westbound on Cheri Whitlock Drive when the accident occured. Blair did not recieve any citations for the accident and Spicer said he could not comment on Blair's condition. A juvenile who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the driver and three passengers were taken to the Siloam Spring Regional Medical Center.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A driver lost control because of a medical emergency and drove through the parking lot of the Phillips 66 at the intersection of North Mount Olive Street and Cheri Whitlock Drive before crashing through the fence behind a nearby home and into a tree, according to Captain Derick Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Kirby Blair, 60, was driving westbound on Cheri Whitlock Drive when the accident occured. Blair did not recieve any citations for the accident and Spicer said he could not comment on Blair's condition. A juvenile who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the driver and three passengers were taken to the Siloam Spring Regional Medical Center.

General News on 12/22/2019