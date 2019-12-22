Beverly Jo Davis

Beverly Jo Davis, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Earlene Howard Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in the upstairs bedroom of her parents home in Helena, Okla., but birth was recorded in Enid, Okla. She is the daughter of Howard Petersen and Alice Louise Bolenbaugh Petersen. She married her first husband, Lowell Davis on April 4, 1954, in Fairview, Okla., who preceded her in death in 2007 after 53 years of marriage.

She lived 43 years in Henderson, Nev., where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Clark County School District for 30 years and moved to Siloam Springs in 2005. After Lowell's death she married Richard Borschert of Siloam Springs. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla., and was an active member of the Siloam Springs Senior Center and Senior Circle where she participated in many social activities including being an avid Wii Bowler. She was a charter member of the First United Methodist Church in Henderson, Nev.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Borschert of the home; two sons, John A. Davis and wife Shelly of Huntsville, Ala., and Russell L. Davis of Henderson, Nev.; one brother, Carl D. Petersen of Derby, Kan.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Internment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.

Glen Alan Frazier

Gary Alan Frazier, 40, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1979, in Springdale, Ark., to Cecil and Bobbie Frazier. He married Shalane in 2008. He enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming, four-wheeling, growing elephant ears, firework displays, casino, riding horses, playing pranks, scaring people and music.

He is survived by his wife; his five children, Blaid, Tinisha, Tyena, Kaidence and Xander, all of the home; his parents, Cecil and Bobbie of Siloam Springs; a brother, Jeremy and wife Teresa of Watts, Okla.; and a sister, Michelle and husband Charles of Gentry, Ark.

The funeral service take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Driggers officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery,

Dianne M. McAlister

Dianne M. McAlister, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 17, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born April 7, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., to Channon Gill and Helen Baitinger Gill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Roger Gill.

She is survived by her children, Andrea Mowery and husband Mark of Colcord, Okla., Wendy Chamberlain and husband Jeff of Colcord, Lisa Bridgeman and husband Chuck of Huson, Mont., Paul Wilkinson and wife Anita of Germany and Erin Roberts and husband Eddie of Crawfordville, Arks; and nine grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Nellie Oliver

Nellie Oliver, 98, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2019, at Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 4, 1921, in Dalton, Ill., to John and Nellie VerWey. She was a resident of Gentry, Ark., for over 60 years. She had many friends in her church and at the Gentry Senior Center. She had many interests including playing cards, fishing, camping, embroidery and crocheting. She loved to cook and her house was the site of many family dinners.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Barr and John R. Oliver; six sisters; two brothers; and son-in-law, Clyde Tooke.

She is survived by three children, Sally Tooke of Pine Bluff, Ark., Harold R. Barr and wife Carol of Russellville, Ark., and Beverly Wright and husband Buddy of Rogers, Ark.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Dec. 19, 2019, at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Gentry. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Gentry.

