Work on the new track a Glenn Black Stadium is nearly complete and teams from John Brown University are already practicing in the new facility.

Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district, gave school board members an update on progress with the track facilities during the Dec. 12 school board meeting.

The school district partnered with John Brown University to renovate the track facility around the football field in October 2018. Renovations include rebuilding the track sub-surface and installing a higher quality running surface, making the interior ends of the track more functional for field events and adding a steeple chase pit.

The installation of the track surface is mostly complete and is "really looking good," Patrick said. Smaller elements of the project, such as the installation of water fountains, press box signage and fencing are still underway and Patrick is hopeful that most of the work will be completed over Christmas break. Bermuda grass will be planted in the spring, he said.

In other business, architect Michael Spaeth gave an update on the progress on renovations to Northside Elementary School.

The project, approved in October, will convert the former 2,000-square-foot library space into an administrative office that will include an airlock front entrance, reception area and offices for the school resource officer, assistant principal, registrar and principal, as well as a conference room, work room, staff restrooms and a break room.

Work on the project began over Thanksgiving break and is continuing behind a barrier that keeps it separate from students.

The school board took the following additional actions:

• Approved additional compensation for three teachers serving more than 150 students.

• Accepted a change order with BiLD Architects and Milestone Construction Company for the freezer project that will reduce the original guaranteed maximum price, saving the district $1,500.

• Went into a 30 minute executive session to discuss hiring several food service staff members and the transfer of a teacher from one grade level to another, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. No action was taken after the session because board approval is not required for hiring of non-certified personnel.

• Approved the transfer of six students into the Siloam Springs School District and three students out of the district.

General News on 12/22/2019