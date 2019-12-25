50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Editor's note: The following is reprinted as it appeared in 1969.

Cars of the Future will be very different

Although nobody knows exactly what the cars of the future will be like, there is a lot of interesting speculation by "roads scholars," as well as some concrete facts about present-day progress.

The day may come, for example, when automobiles will run by electric, steam or atomic power. Such developments would add fuel to the belief that any gasoline scarcity will little affect millions of motorists.

One feature of the future may permit the highway driver to sit and read a newspaper or chat with his passengers without worrying about speed or steering. He may even play checkers, watch television or get some sleep. Installation of a two-inch-wide strip of steel down each lane would make this possible. The strip would be bolted to the road surface. Car equipment would include a magnetic follower tied into power steering and front and rear devices tied into power brakes.

Here's how the whole thing would work: Assume that you're going to head down a turnpike. As you come to the toll booth, the attendant gives you a toll card and sets a maximum speed on your automatic throttle. Once you go into automatic control, the car will continually travel at this speed without any help from you. As you leave the toll gate, you drive onto the main highway and move into one of the lanes and center the car over the steel strip. As soon as you are centered over the strip a small light on the dash indicates that the magnetic follower has picked up the attraction from the strip. You push the automatic control button and the car then guides itself. The steering wheel becomes inoperative so you can move freely in your seat and spend the time socializing with your passengers.

Approaching the turnoff, you take the car out of automatic control and return to manual control to move over into the right lane and make the turn.

Although such a metamorphosis in motoring is at best in the distant future, there is a more immediate clue to the kind of cars that will become common in the years to come. This is found in the Computerized Energy Distribution and Automated Control System (CEDAC) which substantially changes the automotive electrical system as we know it today. The system recently unveiled by Essex International Inc. is capable of controlling all automotive functions.

Through a central computer the driver will issue such commands as "wash the windows," "turn on the lights," and "lock the doors." It will lead to improved safety, increased reliability, easier trouble diagnosis, simple part replacement, better assembly procedures and more driver convenience.

The driver needn't be nervous about service. A special external diagnostic computer will enable an unskilled mechanic to check the on-board computer, sensors and actuators by connecting to the system at any point. He will obtain an instantaneous readout of the location of any system failures. Most repairs can be made by simply plugging in a replacement module.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Siloam Springs Panthers overcame a shakey third quarter in which they shot just one-for-eight from the field and followed it with a solid fourth quarter on their way to a 57-47 win over Hot Springs Lakeside on Saturday night in the Bentonville Classic.

The Panthers, still unbeaten at 9-0, were off to one of their best starts ever. And according to head coach Dale Akins, the win over Lakeside was a big one for his club.

"This was a big win, and important win for us over a good basketball team," said Akins. "This is the type of game we can learn a lot from."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

One of the most decorated high school volleyball players in Arkansas history received another prestigious honor.

Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Hannah Allison was named the 2009-10 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Lady Panthers (36-3) to their sixth straight championship.

Allison, who received the award as a junior the previous year, was also recently named an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She had also garnered All-State and All-Conference honors for four consecutive years and was the Class 5A State Tournament MVP the last two seasons.

Community on 12/25/2019