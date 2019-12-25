So we come to another Christmas Day. I hope the day holds meaning for you and brings a quiet joy of reflection and gratitude. For some, Christmas may just be another day to endure. Others may be unhappy due to circumstances beyond their control. Whatever your views on religion, or the issues that hinder your life, I hope you take a moment to be still and take in the day.

This will be the 42nd Christmas for me and Trish as husband and wife. We had five more while dating. I cannot imagine a Christmas without her. We had Christmas Days that were celebratory and fun, others that were sad and solemn, and that is the normal course of lives lived long. We usually tried to get home to family in our first years together, but sometimes it wasn't possible. We still enjoyed the day with just each other. Then a child came into our life and made Christmas so much more full. Now, we see Christmas through the eyes of a young grandchild, and it is even better.

For those who are heartbroken on this day due to loss, I urge you to go ahead and grieve. Do not put on a brave front for others. Seek those who comfort with actions, not tired clichés. Know that happier Christmases will come.

For those who are alone, I wish a special blessing. Being alone on a holiday is hard on the soul. Sometimes, loneliness brings insight and revelation. Be your best friend, but know that only by reaching out to others can you change your aloneness. It may take time, but the end results will be worth it.

For those starting life together as a couple, realize that you are not beholding to any other family but your partner. Make them happy first, don't worry about the rest. For those with young children who woke up at 3 a.m. this morning ready to embrace Christmas, grin and bear it. It's part of the fun of being a parent.

For those in the twilight time of their lives, I hope you can relive the happy memories accumulated from years of Christmas celebrations. May they comfort you and make you smile. I hope you feel blessed to experience another Christmas, whatever the day brings you.

For those who can't let go of political rancor, who seek only to divide and instill fear, I hope you cease your actions on this day. Let it go for just one day, please. Don't use derogatory terms to describe people on social media. Don't bully anyone. In fact, take the day off from Twitter. Alas, I bet you won't, because trolls hate Christmas.

For those who don't see anything special in Christmas Day, I have only pity. If all you see is hypocrisy, I hope your life changes at some point. If you can't see beyond the merchandising, the clamor to buy, buy, and buy more; I hope one day that empty hole in your heart is filled with something more substantial.

To those in this community who try to make a difference every day, I hope you feel blessed and full of light. Those who seek to help others deserve special thoughts on this day. Know that you are appreciated and loved.

Merry Christmas.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 12/25/2019