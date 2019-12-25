Two Siloam Springs football players earned all-state honors in Class 6A, and 10 more Panthers were named all-conference in the 6A-West.

The Panthers finished the season with a 5-7 record, including a 3-4 mark and sixth place finish in the rugged 6A-West Conference. After a 23-13 win at Marion in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs, the Panthers' season ended with a 24-7 loss at Greenwood in the quarterfinals.

Senior defensive lineman Kolby Fesler and junior linebacker Camden Collins earned all-state honors in Class 6A. Fesler and Collins along with seniors Esguin Bocanegra, Mariano Dominguez, Harrison Losh, Jackson Norberg, Taylor Pool, Gage Weaver, juniors Jared Clark and Elijah Coffey and sophomores Christian Ledeker and J.P. Wills earned all-conference hallmarks.

Class 6A All-State

Kolby Fesler

Kolby Fesler had everybody's attention this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive end was a popular subject when coaches would visit before games, according to coach Brandon Craig.

"Every coach in the pre-game would talk to me about him and discuss what they saw on film," Craig said.

Often with Fesler, it was teams trying to stay away from his gap.

That didn't stop the senior from finishing with 32 total tackles, seven solo tackles and leading the team with 18 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and eight sacks.

"He's been a two-year starter for us," Craig said. "He's done a tremendous job playing with great effort and causing problems for offenses.

Fesler has scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Northeastern State (Okla.).

"Three scholarship offers -- that puts him in a different category," Craig said. "Physically he's a wrecking force at 6-3. He's strong. He's going to be a guy that's hard to replace and he's done a tremendous job at defensive end."

Camden Collins

After missing the first game because of an injury, Camden Collins jumped right into the 2019 season and picked up right where he left off from 2018, when he was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Super Sophomore Team.

Collins was tied for second on the team with 94 total tackles and led the Panthers with 44 solo tackles. He was second on the team with 17 tackles for loss behind Fesler. The 6-2, 180-pound junior also had a pick six, returning an interception for a touchdown against Benton.

"Statistically if you look at what Cam's done the last two years with tackles and interceptions and making big plays, it's something Siloam has lacked in past," Craig said. "It's put him in a different place as a player. He's done so many great things for us and he's been really impressive for us the last two years."

Collins also played some running back, carrying the ball 34 times for 165 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He played the last five games of the season exclusively on defense.

"Not only is he outstanding on the football field, but he's also great academically and has been to all our off-the-field stuff," Craig said. "The guy is a leader. The kids look up to him and everybody knows Friday night he's going to play his best.

6A-West All-Conference

Esguin Bocanegra

Esguin Bocanegra went from the bottom of the depth chart all the way to the top as a senior.

Bocanegra, a 5-10, 188-pound linebacker, wound up leading the Panthers with 102 total tackles after not seeing much playing time on Friday nights heading into this season.

"(Bocanegra) played some special teams but didn't start a down on defense last year," Craig said. "When you talk about expectations and what you expect from a kid, he exceeded everyone's expectations. He was the leading tackler at the end of the season. Just one of those kids who really, really busted his tail to be out there. When he was out there he made the best of that opportunity."

Mariano Dominguez

Mariano Dominguez opened the season with his main responsibilities as a defensive lineman. By the end of the year, he was playing all over the field, on both the offensive and defensive lines and at the end even playing an H-back role in the offensive backfield.

Defensively, the 5-11, 245-pound Dominguez finished the year with 30 total tackles, nine solo and five tackles for a loss.

"We listed him as an all purpose player," Craig said. "Offensive guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end, H-back, always willing to do what we asked him to do. He's the ultimate team player and I think the kids have a lot of respect for him because of that. I know the coaching staff does."

Harrison Losh

Harrison Losh helped the Panthers as the team's primary place kicker, handling the kickoff duties along with extra points and fields.

Craig said a lot of these awards are not just based on what happened this year but also on previous years. He pointed to Losh stepping into the kicking role as a junior after Christian Marroquin broke his foot in 2018. The Panthers didn't miss a beat with Losh as a junior and this year the 5-10, 160-pound senior kept on rolling. In the 23-13 win at Marion, Losh had 11 of the Panthers' points with three field goals and two extra points.

The 5-10, 160-pound Panthers placekicker converted 30 of 31 extra point attempts and 7 of 8 field goals. He also had 12 touchbacks on 53 kickoffs and helped the Panthers execute various phases of the kicking game.

"He's a key part in what we've done in the kicking game," Craig said. "He's been willing to do what we've asked him to do and willing to use strategy in kicking game."

Jackson Norberg

Jackson Norberg's finish to the 2019 season at running back gave the Panthers the offensive lift they needed.

Norberg rushed for 968 yards on 164 carries, including 10 touchdowns, over the last five games.

Included in that stretch were back-to-back games of 232 yards against Russellville in the last game of the regular season and 251 yards against Marion in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The 6-1, 180-pound senior finished the season with 251 carries for 1,344 yards. All that is made even more remarkable considering his 2019 season was almost taken away from him after a lawnmower accident in the summer.

"I think the whole season we were kind of hoping for something like that for (Norberg) because we saw visions of that in the spring," Craig said. "When he hurt his toe it set us back as a team and him as a player. It cut through the bone and it was barely hanging on. To come back from that as a running back or a skill player is unbelievable."

Taylor Pool

Taylor Pool has played a lot of roles at Siloam Springs.

As a sophomore and junior he was the team's backup quarterback, while also starting at safety on defense his junior year as well as playing on special teams. This year he moved into the role of starting quarterback and punter.

Pool accounted for nearly 2,200 yards of total offense with his legs as well as his arm.

The 5-11, 180-pound quarterback rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also completed 127 of 267 passes for 1,726 yards and six touchdowns. Pool also handled the primary punting duties, finishing the year with 36 punts for 1,276 yards, an average of more than 35 yards per punt.

"This year he took over the quarterback role and it's a fast learning curve," Craig said. "He's become more of a team-oriented player. He's one of those guys you'd like to have back for another year. I just appreciate what he did for our team."

Gage Weaver

Gage Weaver has been one of the Panthers' top playmakers at wide receiver his last two seasons.

Weaver finished the 2019 season leading the Panthers with 31 receptions for 532 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per catch. The 5-foot-9, 169-pound Weaver also caught three touchdown passes.

Weaver had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in 2019 -- going for 101 yards on five catches in the season opener against Van Buren and 109 yards on four catches in the regular season against Greenwood.

"He's been a weapon for us," Craig said. "I'm sure, like any receiver, he would have liked for us to have gotten him the ball more. He did a good job. I like the way he finished the season. He matured and became a team-oriented guy."

Jared Clark

Junior offensive lineman Jared Clark locked down what may be the most important spot on the Panthers' offensive line -- the blind side.

The 6-3, 308 pound Clark graded out at more than 80 percent and overall had a good season, Craig said.

"He's a two-year starter," Craig said. "He moved over to left tackle (as a junior), probably the most key spot on the offensive line. He's just a tremendous leader on the field. He's really sharp at understanding what we're trying to do offensively and able to communicate. You look at him at 6-3, 308, he's just a force to be reckoned with."

Elijah Coffey

Elijah Coffey also started as a sophomore last season for the Panthers and saw his role expand even more as a junior.

Coffey started in the defensive backfield and also was a key man on special teams, returning punts and kickoffs.

"Elijah had a great year, really matured defensively," Craig said. "He's a two-year starter, returned kickoffs and returned punts. He's just one of those guys that next year he'll play receiver for us as well."

Coffey finished with 68 total tackles and was third on the team with 28 solo tackles. He led the team with seven pass break-ups and had one interception, one forced fumble and once fumble recovery. Coffey also returned 22 kickoffs for 512 yards and had 16 punt returns for 88 yards.

"He had a great season, can play man coverage and do an awesome job," Craig said. "Just a kid we love to have in our secondary."

Sophomores

Christian Ledeker

Christian Ledeker was one of several sophomores making an impact on the Panthers' varsity squad.

Ledeker, who stands 5-9, 170 pounds, started in the defensive secondary and also had a role on special teams.

Defensively, he had 84 total tackles, which was fourth on the team, and 34 of those were solo stops. Ledeker led the team with three interceptions and one forced fumble.

"Christian was a huge surprise for us," Craig said. "He really took a lot of pressure off some guys. When he got out there he was just a playmaker. He made tons of tackles and three interceptions. He showed he is a true competitor and willing to do whatever it takes to win football games."

J.P. Wills

J.P. Wills was another sophomore who wound up playing a big role for the Panthers.

The 5-7, 190-pound nose guard anchored the interior of the Panthers' defensive line.

Wills finished with 63 total tackles, nine solo tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had a defensive touchdown against Harrison.

"Playing nose guard at any varsity level is a tough job," Craig said. "This guy as a sophomore this year not only played but did a great job. He showed tremendous effort and toughness. He took on double teams every game. He's not a guy that gave ground up and made a lot of plays along the way. He worked his rear off every day. That's the kind of guy that helps you build a successful program.

