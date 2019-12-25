Who is this baby we call the Messiah? John 1:1-3 starts at the dawn of human history. "In the beginning there was the Word. The Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. All things were made by him, and nothing was made without him." Verse 14 says, "The Word became a human and lived among us. We saw his glory--the glory that belongs to the only Son of the Father--and he was full of grace and truth" (NLT). The baby, Who was named Jesus, was previously called both the Word and God.

Luke 1:26-35 tells Mary's side of the story. The angel appeared to Mary, informed her that God favored her and chose her to be the mother of the Messiah. The angel told her to name the baby (translated into English) Jesus.

Can you imagine Mary's shocked response? "I'm engaged, but I'm not married yet, and am still a virgin! How am I going to have a baby?"

The angel replied essentially, "Mary, this is an act of God. If you're willing, God will supernaturally plant the seed within you, and you'll remain a virgin until after the baby is born."

With trepidation, Mary agreed with the angel. But Joseph, Mary's fiancé, had a different reaction.

Matthew 1:18-25 gives us Joseph's viewpoint. Joseph wanted nothing to do with an unmarried, pregnant woman! He intended to dump Mary for being pregnant out of wed-lock, but the angel finally convinced him of God's plan, and that Mary was still a virgin. The angel told him in a dream that God wanted him to marry Mary, the baby was to be named Jesus and would [eventually] save people from their sins. Understanding the shame and derision they would endure, Joseph accepted Mary as his wife and adopted Jesus as his own son.

The Imperial decree ordered all men to return to their town of birth for the Roman census, so Joseph took Mary and went to Bethlehem. On the night of Jesus' birth, the first yard to light up the community on the first Christmas was the field just out of town.

That's where we read that after the angel scared the daylights out of the shepherds, the angels gave the world-changing announcement that God had entered humanity in the form of a baby. When the shepherds calmed down and believed the angelic message, they were the first visitors to look into the face of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and to welcome God, in the form of a baby, into the world. I also believe they were the first to offer a gift on Christmas night. They gave a lamb to the new-born King.

The wise men, Persian scientists, received the message of the new King as they studied the sky. Psalm 19:1-2 says, "The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known" (NLT).

About a year later, these scientists were the first visitors of their kind to welcome God into the world. Looking into the face of our Savior, in the form of a toddler sitting in His mother's lap, they gave Him gifts fit for a king: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Remember that I said Joseph adopted Jesus -- the Son of God -- as his own son? Now the situation is reversed. If we accept Jesus as our Savior and live to honor Him, God will perform a miracle and adopt us -- humans -- into His heavenly family. And that introduces another miracle: Jesus, Who is God, becomes not only our Savior; He also becomes our Brother, and the best Friend a person can ever have!

Christmas is not limited to a starry-eyed baby lying in a manger. It wasn't intended to be depicted by trees, lights, glitz, hoopla, parties, noise, and a lot more associated with the secular holiday event.

Christmas is about God entering humanity to rescue us from our uncontrolled descent into debauchery and death. God entered humanity as a baby, died on the cross as a man, but broke the curse of sin and death by rising as Almighty God on the third day and returning to heaven. That is what Christmas is really all about.

Give gifts. Enjoy the season. Love your family. But look into the face of Jesus. Honor Him in everything you do.

Merry Christmas, friends.

-- Gene Linzey is a speaker, author and mentor. Send comments and questions to masters.servant@cox.net. Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 12/25/2019