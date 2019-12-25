Wayne and Barbara Mays of Siloam Springs, Ark., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20, 2019.

Barbara Hancock of Delight and Arkadelphia, Ark., and Wayne Mays of Malvern, Ark., were married at Baring Cross Missionary Baptist Church in Arkadelphia, Ark., on Dec. 20, 1969.

The service was performed by the groom's father, O.L. Mays.

The couple has two children, Paul Mays of Monett, Mo., and Erin Mays Sewell of Fayetteville, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

General News on 12/25/2019