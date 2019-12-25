Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Guests tour the three campers decorated for Christmas at the surprise location, which wasn't revealed until the night of the event. The display was located at the Siloam Springs Bible Church and included a campfire and refreshments.
Four local homes and a surprise location were featured in the annual Mothering Matters Christmas home tour on Dec. 6.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the ministry for mothers of young children by providing regular meetings, small groups and mentor moms. The money raised by the home tour primarily covers the cost of childcare during meetings.
The mystery location, revealed on the night of the event, was a series of three campers gathered at the Siloam Springs Bible Church. The location also featured refreshments and a campfire.
More information about Mothering Matters is available on the organization's Facebook page.General News on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: Mothering Matters Christmas home tour
