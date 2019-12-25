Lindell and Bernice Wright of Siloam Springs, Ark., will celebrate 71 years of marriage on Dec. 25, 2019.

The couple, both from Paris, Ark., were married on Dec. 25, 1948, in their hometown.

They have four children, Lynn Townsend of Siloam Springs, Mona Harris of Rogers, Ark., David Wright of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Diane Lau of Tulsa, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

