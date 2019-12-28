Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Alexsis Fortner looks to make a pass against Rogers Heritage on Dec. 20 at Panther Activity Center. Fortner and the Lady Panthers take on Springdale at 7 p.m. Friday in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

After nearly two weeks off, the Siloam Springs basketball teams return to action on Friday in the 10th annual Siloam Springs Holiday Classic at Panther Activity Center.

The tournament will be a smaller version than in years past with four boys teams and four girls teams participating, playing two games each Friday and Saturday.

On the girls side, the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Friday with Prairie Grove playing Providence Academy. The second girls game will be Siloam Springs against Springdale at 7 p.m.

The losers of Friday's games will play Saturday at 4 p.m., followed by the winners playing at 7 p.m.

The Lady Panthers are off to a 4-6 start to the season. Siloam Springs dropped its last game to Rogers Heritage 61-43 on Dec. 20.

"We're excited to play in our own tournament," said Siloam Springs girls coach Tim Rippy. "We hope that we can play well on our home floor and gain some confidence before heading into conference play. I believe the tournament features four similar teams, and I expect a lot of close games."

On the boys side, Springdale and Prairie Grove will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Siloam Springs against Claremore, Okla., at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games will feature Friday's losers at 5:30 p.m., followed by the two winners on at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers are 7-2 overall and recently lost 49-33 at home to Mountain Home 49-33 on Dec. 20. Prior to that, the Panthers had won five straight games, including all three in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

