Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Cox Communications donated $20,000 to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 19 to fund a maker space. Pictured are Wayne Mays (left), retiring president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce; Cheri Harrison, Cox media consultant; Angela DeLille, Cox manager of government affairs; Tim McCord, market president for Generations Bank and past Chamber board chair; Curt Stamp, Cox vice president of government affairs; James Barnett, CEO of DaySpring and Chamber board member; Nathan Reed, Chamber vice president; Phillip Patterson, city administrator; Whitney Yoder, Cox manager of public affairs; Reid Carroll, city board member; and Tyler Dees, current Chamber board chair.

Cox Communications presented the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce with a $20,000 donation on Dec. 19 for the creation of a maker space.

The maker space will be located in the warehouse space behind the Chamber offices and will feature equipment for creating and two 3D printers, computers, two CNC (computer numerical control) machines for cutting and engraving wood, a small laser engraver, and a plasma table for cutting metals, according to Nathan Reed, Chamber vice president.

The partnership will allow the chamber to exceed their funding goals and qualify for $12,500 in matching grant from the city, Reed said. The maker space is expected to open in the spring, he said.

The maker space will be accessible to people of all ages and walks of life and will provide a place where they can expand their minds, think differently, create and innovate, according to Whitney Yoder, manager of public affairs for Cox.

"We appreciate what the chamber does for the community, we already really look at this as kind of the heartbeat of the community," Yoder said. "When we think specifically about them creating a maker space, and the collaborations they have already developed, it's going to be something the community truly needs, they are not duplicating, they are partnering and just really create this space for creative thinking and problem solving to help Siloam ... so we're really just happy to be a part of it."

An advisory committee comprised of creative professionals is working to set up training classes to prepare community members to use the machines, Reed said.

"The more people we train, the more people that can train others, so it will start being much easier to have people who are equipped to run the machinery without breaking it and that is key," he said.

Reed appeared before the city board in August to request partnership funding and the board agreed to give the Chamber $12,500 if the Chamber could raise the other two-thirds of the money for the project. He plans to go before the city board in January to get final approval for the matching grant.

"From my perspective, the ability for youth to have this opportunity -- some youth have this opportunity, but some don't -- and to help them understand they can create something that maybe they never thought that they could is huge for the city and that's where I think the board was gracious enough to step up and say we will match so much if you guys will raise the rest of it," said Phillip Patterson, city administrator.

Creating a maker space has been one of the Chamber's goals ever since the organization purchased and renovated the former Herald-Leader building at the intersection of North Mount Olive Street and Central Street in 2017.

Because the Chamber is exceeding its funding goals, they will be able to do a few projects, such as making the facade more inviting, they were planning to save until the second phase of developing the maker space, Reed said.

"For (Cox) to have a concerted effort in our community to be a part of the community and support the community, I think it speaks volumes, so we are really happy to have Cox as a partner," Reed said.

