Siloam Springs junior Ethan Owens earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs senior golfer Kendi Williamson earned the Panther Pride Award for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs golfers Emily Self (left) and Max Perkins earned the Lowest Average awards for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs golfers Emily Self (left) and Max Perkins earned the Lowest Average awards for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs sophomore Miles Perkins earned Most Improved honors for the 2019 golf season.

Siloam Springs sophomore golfer Emily Self was named the Newcomer of the Year for the 2019 season.

Sports on 12/29/2019