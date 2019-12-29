Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Abby Kelly (left) and sophomore Dorothy Swearingen were named 5A-West All-Conference Honorable Mention for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Abby Kelly (left) and sophomore Dorothy Swearingen were named 5A-West All-Conference Honorable Mention for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs senior Jael Harried (left) and junior Makenna Thomas were named 5A-West All-Conference for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Abby Herring earned the Leadership Award for the 2019 season.

Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs volleyball players earned Most Improved honors for the 2019 season: From left, senior Rachel Conrad, junior Hanna Fullerton, sophomore Dorothy Swearingen and junior Chelsea McWhorter.

The following Siloam Springs volleyball players earned Most Improved honors for the 2019 season: From left, senior Rachel Conrad, junior Hanna Fullerton, sophomore Dorothy Swearingen and junior Chelsea McWhorter.

Siloam Springs senior volleyball player Megan Jackson (left) and junior Maggie Torres received the Coaches Award for the 2019 season.

Photo submitted Members of the Siloam springs ninth-grade volleyball team were recognized for their contributions for the 2019 season. Pictured, from left, are Carlos Zamora, manager; Lauren Naustvik, manager; Anna Wleklinski, Hustle Award; Brooke Ross, Hustle Award; Sophie Stephenson, Offensive Player of the Year; Cailee Johnson, Defensive Player of the Year; Laila Dadula, Most Improved; and Cressa Soucie, Funniest Teammate. Not pictured is Clara Church, Outstanding Teammate.

Members of the Siloam springs ninth-grade volleyball team were recognized for their contributions for the 2019 season. Pictured, from left, are Carlos Zamora, manager; Lauren Naustvik, manager; Anna Wleklinski, Hustle Award; Brooke Ross, Hustle Award; Sophie Stephenson, Offensive Player of the Year; Cailee Johnson, Defensive Player of the Year; Laila Dadula, Most Improved; and Cressa Soucie, Funniest Teammate. Not pictured is Clara Church, Outstanding Teammate.

Photo submitted The following Siloam Springs volleyball players were honored for the 2019 season: Front from left, Blake Vincent and Abby Hornbuckle, Co-Defensive Players of the Year; back from left, Jael Harried, Outstanding Blocker; Makenna Thomas, Outstanding Setter; Abby Kelly, Outstanding Passer; Hanna Fullerton, Outstanding Server; and Dorothy Swearingen, Outstanding Hitter.

Siloam Springs senior volleyball players Yosemite Zamora (left) and Abby Herring received the Overall Outstanding Teammate awards for the 2019 season.

The following Siloam Springs volleyball players were honored for the 2019 season: Front from left, Blake Vincent and Abby Hornbuckle, Co-Defensive Players of the Year; back from left, Jael Harried, Outstanding Blocker; Makenna Thomas, Outstanding Setter; Abby Kelly, Outstanding Passer; Hanna Fullerton, Outstanding Server; and Dorothy Swearingen, Outstanding Hitter.

Siloam Springs senior Yosemite Zamora earned the "We Are Siloam" Award for the 2019 season.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Makenna Thomas was named the Siloam Springs volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Player for the 2019 season.

Siloam Springs junior Makenna Thomas was named the Siloam Springs volleyball team's Overall Outstanding Player for the 2019 season.

Sports on 12/29/2019