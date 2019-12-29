Siloam Springs' sales tax receipts were up 33.9 percent in November compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were up $168,843 to $666,728 in November, compared to $497,885 in November 2018, according to the December issue of City & Town magazine.

Siloam Springs has a total sales tax rate of 9.5 percent and the sales tax revenue it directly receives typically comes from 2 percent of the total.

Sales tax receipts were down in November 2018 due to the discontinuation of the 5/8th cent sales tax in July 2018, meaning that only 1 3/8 percent was collected, according to an October 2018 report in the Herald-Leader. The tax was reinstated in December 2018, returning sales tax receipts to normal levels.

County sales tax receipts were up $45,570 from $275,301 in November of 2018 to $320,871 in November 2019.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up $908,321 to $2.54 million

• Eureka Springs, up $17,027 to $278,044

• Fayetteville, up $140,497 to $3.93 million

• Gentry, up $47,382 to $114,185

• Rogers, up $272,660 to $3.6 million

• Springdale, up $313,662 to $2.84 million.

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Lincoln, down $2,329 to $47,689.

General News on 12/29/2019