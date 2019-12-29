Paul Robert Bader

Paul Robert Bader, 68, of Gentry, Arkansas, died December 26, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Paul was born April 23, 1951, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Arliss Wayne Bader and Beulah Louisa Finley Bader. Paul was a lifelong resident of Gentry and Siloam Springs and was a heavy equipment operator. He married Linda Yelton in 2002. Paul served our country in the U.S. Army as a combat vet. He was a member of the American Legion Post 29, Veteran of Foreign War Post 1674 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 64. Paul attended the East Kenwood Missionary Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Paul was preceded in death his parents.

Survivors include his wife Linda of Bentonville, Arkansas; daughter, Brandy Cordeiro and husband Mike of Gentry, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Falyn and Brynn Cordeiro; brother, Mike Bader of Bentonville, Arkansas; sisters, Arlene Cliffton of Kingsport, Tennessee, Marilyn Walters of Bentonville, Arkansas and twin sister Paula Patterson of Grove, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation was 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Kirby Blair

Kirby Kale Blair Jr, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 28, 1959, at Gentry, Ark., to Kirby K. Blair Sr. and Gertie Brandon Blair. He married A. Claretta Attebery on March 31, 2011. He was a forklift driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dewayne and Donny.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; eight children, Vicki Blair and Brandi of Colcord, Okla., Kim McCreray and Tony of Missouri, Kirby "Fuzz" Blair III of Siloam Springs, Robert "Luke" Clemens of Siloam Springs, James Clemens and Carla of Siloam Springs, Amber Coker and Brandy of Siloam Springs, Cheryl Skaggs and Terry of Centerton, Ark., and Mandy Smith and Jay of Gravette, Ark.; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Blair, Glenda Barker, Carolyn Wilks and Audrey Conklin; and brothers, Jerry and Jack Blair.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

George 'Wesley' Dill

George "Wesley" Dill, 88, formerly of Decatur, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2019, at his home in Sallisaw, Okla.

He was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Decatur, to Albert "Tom" and Artie Mae Sexton-Dill. He served honorably for the U.S. Army. On May 4, 1956, he married Pearl Young. His passion was raising cattle, going to livestock auctions, eating good food and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Lynne Dill; and a great-granddaughter, Adalyn Petryszak.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl of the home; two sons, John Dill of Sallisaw and Larry Dill and wife Edith of Fort Smith, Ark.; three daughters, Brenda Petryszak and husband Ray of Gentry, Ark., Karen Lollis and husband Bill Williams of Keota, Okla., and Jayden Dill of the home; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur.

Ross Dorsey

Ross Dorsey, 49, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died December 25, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He was born January 6, 1970, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Charles Louis Dorsey and Linda Faye Walker Dorsey. Ross married the love of his life Tammi Jones on June 3, 1995. Together they have three beautiful children.

Ross was very active in the local community by serving others through his love of sports, from coaching kids teams to refereeing them as well as refereeing local adult leagues. He also served others by living out his Christian faith through teaching youth in Sunday School and serving in several different capacities in several local churches, First Baptist Church, Gentry, Mosaic Community Fellowship and Calvary Baptist in West Siloam. Ross and his family were also the owners and operators of Dorsey Fireworks in Gentry for over 15 years. Ross seemed to be ready with a helping hand to those in need. Ross loved the great outdoors from hunting and fishing trips with family or friends to anything that had to do with his kids, like going to football, soccer or volleyball games.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dorsey.

Survivors include his wife Tammi of the home; son, Hunter Dorsey of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughters, Madi Dorsey (husband Cristian Monge), Hailey Dorsey both of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; grandson, Nico of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; mother, Linda Dorsey of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brother, John Dorsey and wife Anita of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephew, Johnathon of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephew, Andrew of Elsinore, California; sister, Audrie Dorsey of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Samuel 'Dick' Lawlis Jr.

Samuel "Dick" Lawlis Jr., 97, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

Dick was born on April 6, 1922, in Oklaunion, Texas, a son of Samuel D. Lawlis Sr. and Maggie Butler Lawlis. He married Juanita Strickland on April 16, 1941.

Dick and his family owned Lawlis Dairy and delivered raw milk in glass bottles for over 40 years.

He was a long-standing member of the 1st Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was the oldest member since the church began.

His greatest joy was family and welcoming everyone to Sunday night dinners at his beloved farm.

Being an avid golfer, he had many friends on the Siloam Springs golf course.

He was voted outstanding farmer and he sponsored many FFA field trips to the farm during school years.

He is survived by his son, Brian Lawlis and wife Bambi of Siloam Springs; two daughters, Donnita Gray and husband Walter of Siloam Springs, and Larrita Canova and husband Dennis of Springdale; a son-in-law, Dale Akins of Siloam Springs; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita and his daughter Rebecca Akins.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. Pastor Joel Rutherford and Pastor Wayne Thomas will officiate the service. Burial will be conducted at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Eduardo Ontiveros Hinijos

Eduardo Ontiveros Hinojos, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Nov. 25, 1956, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Eduardo Ontiveros and Soledad Hinojos. He was self-employed and loved horses, singing, playing the guitar and karaoke.

He is survived by his wife, Luz Serena Bailon of the home; one son, Erick Reynoso and wife Brenda; one granddaughter; 12 brothers and sisters, Magdalena Ontiveros, Antelma Ontiveros, Rosario Ontiveros, Soledad Ontiveros, Maria Guadalupe Ontiveros, Emma Ontiveros, Alfredo Ontiveros, Jesus Manuel Ontiveros, Jose Oton Ontiveros, Ramon Ontiveros, Rita Velia Ontiveros and Gerardo Ontiveros.

A funeral mass took place on Dec. 28, 2019, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs.

Marvin Harrel Ownbey

Marvin Harrel Ownbey, 85, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 18, 2019, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born July 28, 1934, in Decatur, Ark., to Elzy Lawrence Ownbey and Lida Lanissa Wilmoth Ownbey. He graduated from Gentry High School and received his Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas. He married Maureen Rita Kimball. HE enlisted as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He earned bachelors' degrees in business administration and aeronautical engineering, and a master's degree in systems management. He worked on the space shuttle and retired with the rank of major. He continued to work as a pilot for the U.S. Marine Corps and later became a program manager for Parker & Hannitan. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gentry.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jake.

He is survived by his wife; three sons, Michael Jenkins of Maui, Hawaii, Michael D. Ownbey of Gentry, and Mark Ownbey and wife Eleanor of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; three daughters, Miriam Noble and husband Bob of Coeur d'Alene, Michelle Engelbrecht and husband Robert of Coeur d'Alene; and Susan Heard and husband Aron of San Clemente, Calif.; five grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Cameron and husband Jim of Dana Pointe, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Judi Jones of Idaho.

Funeral services were Dec. 28, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark., with the Rev. Keith Harmon officiating. Burial followed at Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur.

