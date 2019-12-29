As 2019 draws to a close, it is time to reflect on the top headlines of past year. Siloam Springs experienced many changes resulting in stories that were exciting, fun, serious and sad.

When compiling the list of top news stories, the Herald-Leader staff considered not only community impact, but the amount of public interest and engagement the stories evoked. Stories one through five will be published on Wednesday and stories six through 10 are listed below:

6. Community mourns boy after vehicle crashes into city fountain

A Siloam Springs boy died after a suspected drunk driving accident on Jan. 3 that ended with the vehicle submerged upside down in the fountain near the city's welcome sign.

Tyner Levi Hammett, 11, died Jan. 8 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., according to a press release from the Siloam Springs Police Department. His stepfather, Michael Guest, 38, was initially arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor. Guest was later charged with negligent homicide.

The Siloam Springs Fire and Police departments responded to the call of a traffic accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and East Main Street around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. They found the vehicle overturned and submerged in the pond and fountain area. Members of the fire and police departments quickly entered the water and in a joint effort, managed to turn the vehicle on its side and remove the child, the release states.

School counselors were dispatched to classrooms at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, where Hammett was a student, and a memorial was set up near the fountain.

7. Simmons Foods opens new plant

Simmons Foods' new $300 million poultry production facility began operations in September.

The Siloam Springs-based company built the plant on an 870-acre piece of land along Arkansas Highway 59 between Decatur and Gentry. Production began on a small scale during the week of Sept. 30 and is steadily increasing, according to a press release. The company expects to reach the first phase of full production in January.

The plant is designed to harvest live chickens from around 300 independent family farmers to produce fresh and frozen chicken products.

Approximately 900 employees transitioned from the existing Decatur plant to the new facility in September. The company plans to increase staffing to 1,200 employees by January with the potential of employing up to 2,300 people.

An opening celebration is planned for spring 2020.

8. Mays retires from the Chamber

Wayne Mays, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, announced in September that he planned to retire at the end of the year. He was honored at the annual Outstanding Civic Leadership event in October.

Mays became president of the Chamber of Commerce in November 2006. His many accomplishments include developing a business retention and expansion survey committee, developing a strong financial base for the Chamber and moving the organization from a borrowed building to the location it now owns on North Mount Olive Street.

The OCLE Award was created to recognize someone in the community who has gone above and beyond to promote the community of Siloam Springs, according to the Chamber website.

Mays has been a catalyst for bringing the different elements of Siloam Springs, such as city government, the school district, John Brown University and industries to work together cross-functionally for the benefit of the whole, according to Randy Torres, former chamber board chair and 2017 OCLE award recipient.

9. JBU men's basketball makes NAIA Tournament

The Golden Eagles were one of of 32 teams selected for the 82nd annual NAIA Division I Basketball Tournament in Kansas City in March.

JBU, 23-10 going into the tournament, received an at-large bid and was the fourth seed in the Liston Bracket. The team played the opening game of the tournament against fifth-seeded Bethel (Tenn.), who was 24-8 and also received an at-large bid.

The Golden Eagles were eliminated in the first round 77-57, cutting the team's stay much shorter than they would have liked.

JBU finished the season with a record 23-11 and finished second in the Sooner Athletic Conference with a record of 15-7, its highest finish in league play since going 14-2 in the SAC and winning the regular season conference title in 2012-13. That was also the last season JBU advanced to the national tournament.

10. Museum renovations completed

Renovations to the Siloam Springs Museum were completed and the organization hosted a grand opening on March 30.

The museum has inhabited the former church building on North Maxwell Street since 1972. In December 2017, the city board approved using $371,000 from the sale of the Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital to give the building a makeover.

Architect Matt Pearson came up with plans to maximize the facility's space and the museum building closed in May 2018 for renovations.

On the first floor, the makeover included opening the ceiling and exterior walls, adding a system of interchangeable walls in the middle of the building, and the creation of a classroom, a special exhibit room and public restrooms. A second story office space was added above the ceilings and the basement was updated to create storage space for the museum's archives.

The museum, which was incorporated on Nov. 12, 1969, went on to celebrate its 50th anniversary as an organization in November.

