Photo submitted

The Siloam Springs Vipers recently participated in and won the Silver Boys 2009 Division and finished in fourth place at the 2019 3v3 Live Nationals Tournament held in Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 30-Dec. 1. The Vipers qualified for the tournament by playing in local tournaments throughout the state. Pictured are Nathaniel Brenes (left), Alexander Vargas, Kyle Honn, coach Erick Romero, Diego Moran, Eldon Perez and Jorge Marroquin.

Sports on 12/29/2019