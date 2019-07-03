WATTS, Okla. -- Grand River Dam Authority Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a body found in the Illinois River on Saturday, according to a release from the GRDA Police.

The body was discovered just west of the Oklahoma Highway 59 bridge over the river near Watts by a group of people floating the river, the release states. It was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa, Okla.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and as of press time no other details were available.

