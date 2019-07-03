50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Ralph Dean, of City Body Shop, moved his houseboat down to Spring Harbor Ranch Dock on Lake Francis last Friday. It had a police escort because of its size. It was 40 by 16 feet overall, all aluminum and built in the body shop.

Mr. Dean said that every part of it was of the best material that could be had. He had the help and support of his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Birkes and Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Swagerty in building it.

The cabin structure itself, was 23 feet by 12 feet. There were three cabins that would sleep two each and room to make down bunks for 10 more people. The galley was butane equipped and contained stove, refrigerator and sink. There were also bathroom facilities in the cabin part.

The boat was on pontoons that were 18 inches deep...the boat drew about a 16-inch draft.

It was available for viewing at Spring Harbor Ranch (Quick's).

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Due to a change in the production schedule, The Herald-Democrat would no longer be available at newsstands on Wednesday afternoons.

Subscribers to The Herald-Democrat, however were not affected by the change, as they would continue to receive their newspaper in Thursday's mail, just as they had in the past.

In conjunction with the change in distribution, The Herald-Democrat offered new local subscriptions for $8 a year -- a 40-percent savings on the newsstand price.

The current local subscribers could also take advantage of the special $8 offer and extend their subscriptions up to three years.

Out-of-town subscribers (outside a 20-mile radius of Siloam Springs) could also save $6 on regular out-of-town subscriptions ($12 vs. $18).

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs School District athletic director Kerwin Dees was undergoing his third coaching search in six months, hoping to find a quality replacement for the Panthers' basketball program.

On Friday, Jason McMahan submitted his resignation to the Siloam Springs School District to accept the head basketball coaching position at Bentonville High School.

McMahan's resignation was the third in the 2008-2009 school year behind former head football coach Clint Ashcraft (leaving Siloam Springs in January for 7A Conway) and former head softball coach Chris Cope (went to 6A Searcy in June).

McMahan was 54-30 as the Siloam Springs head coach and guided the Panthers to Class 5A back-to-back state tournament appearances.

In 2008, the Panthers, under McMahan's leadership, won the 5A state championship with a 61-40 win over Greene County Tech. The past season the Panthers reached the Final Four of the 5A state tournament before losing to eventual state champion Greene County Tech in the semifinals.

